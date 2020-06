Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has apologised for his used of the n-word in the Dáil.

Deputy Ryan used the slur while quoting from a newspaper article this morning during a speech on tackling racism.

The Green Party leader said it was completely wrong to do so and he knows the word should never be used.

A significant number of Green Party members have expressed shock at his statement, which comes ahead of a leadership contest within the party.



File image: RollingNews