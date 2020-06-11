Listen: Kelly Wants Fury/AJ Fight Cancelled If Daniel Kinahan Is Involved.

The government has been in contact with authorities in the UAE over the upcoming Tyson Fury - Anthony Joshua fights organised by Daniel Kinahan.

The Dublin man was described in court previously as playing an "integral part" in organising the supply of illegal drugs into Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he was taken aback when Kinahan was thanked in a tweet from Tyson Fury ahead of the planned fights.

In the Dail - Labour leader Alan Kelly has called for the government to intervene to get the fight cancelled if Kinahan is involved:

