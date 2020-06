Covid-19 has created "the perfect storm" for people experiencing domestic abuse.

Many suffering abuse no longer had respite from their abuser during lockdown, and people have been unable to go to work or visit family which is seen as an escape from the violence.

The National Women's Council held a webinar on violence against women today with a number of expert speakers.

CEO of Women's Aid Sarah Benson says during lockdown opportunities to reach out for support have been limited: