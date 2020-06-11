329 People Or Households In KIldare Awarded Rent Supplement Since The Introduction Of Covid 19 Restructions.

329 people or households in Kildare have been awarded rent supplement since the introduction of Covid 19 restrictions.

The Dept. of Employment and Social Protection change payment criteria on March 13th

Nationally, around 6,700 people or households have been provided rent supplement support.

There are currently, approximately, 1,600 pending applications awaiting a decision, of which 44 are in Co. Kildare.

Minister Regina Doherty says "The Department’s response to this emergency, ensuring that the inherent flexibility of the rent supplement is available, has been extended to 19 June 2020 "

**Stock image: Shutterstock.

Table 1: Rent Supplement Awards Post 13th March & Pending Claims as at 2ndJune 2020