329 People Or Households In KIldare Awarded Rent Supplement Since The Introduction Of Covid 19 Restructions.

: 06/11/2020 - 16:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
329 people or households in Kildare have been awarded rent supplement since the introduction of Covid 19 restrictions.

The Dept. of Employment and Social Protection change payment criteria on March 13th

Nationally, around  6,700  people or households have been provided rent supplement support.

There are currently, approximately, 1,600 pending applications awaiting a decision, of which 44 are in Co. Kildare.

Minister Regina Doherty says "The Department’s response to this emergency, ensuring that the inherent flexibility of the rent supplement is available, has been extended to 19 June 2020 "

**Stock image: Shutterstock.

Table 1: Rent Supplement Awards Post 13th March &amp; Pending Claims as at 2ndJune 2020

County
 Awarded RS Cases Post 13th March Pending Cases
CARLOW 101 19
CAVAN 110 15
CLARE 110 18
CORK 691 413
DONEGAL 120 8
DUBLIN 2,679 605
GALWAY 335 122
KERRY 265 58
KILDARE 328 44
KILKENNY 123 32
LAOIS 104 11
LEITRIM 33 2
LIMERICK 256 6
LONGFORD 39 18
LOUTH 117 34
MAYO 135 27
MEATH 207 31
MONAGHAN 50 7
OFFALY 48 6
ROSCOMMON 62 18
SLIGO 69 10
TIPPERARY 150 18
WATERFORD 37 16
WESTMEATH 129 7
WEXFORD 165 19
WICKLOW 278 24
Grand Total 6,741 1,588

