Listen: Longford TD Defends Writing Letter On Behalf Of 3 Men Who Pleaded Guilty To Involvement In A Violent Incident In The Town.

A Longford TD has defended writing a letter on behalf of three men who pleaded guilty to involvement in a violent incident in the town last year.

A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his back when he was slashed by a teenager holding a Stanley knife after being set upon by a group.

A letter written by deputy Joe Flaherty was read out and praised in court by the judge for its honesty on behalf of the accused.

Previously there has been concern expressed over politicians writing to courts but Deputy Flaherty says he realises it is a completely independent forum;