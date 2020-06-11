K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Longford TD Defends Writing Letter On Behalf Of 3 Men Who Pleaded Guilty To Involvement In A Violent Incident In The Town.

: 06/11/2020 - 17:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
joe_flaherty_ff_td_for_longford_twitter_profiler_2020.jpg

A Longford TD has defended writing a letter on behalf of three men who pleaded guilty to involvement in a violent incident in the town last year.

A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his back when he was slashed by a teenager holding a Stanley knife after being set upon by a group.

A letter written by deputy Joe Flaherty was read out and praised in court by the judge for its honesty on behalf of the accused.

Previously there has been concern expressed over politicians writing to courts but Deputy Flaherty says he realises it is a completely independent forum;

newstalk1716866.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!