8 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 & 8 New Cases Have Been Confirmed.

A further 8 people with Covid19 have died.

8 new cases have also been confirmed.

It brings the death toll in this country to 1,703 while there have been 25,238 confirmed cases, of whom 1426 are in Co. Kildare.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan has details on the positive cases that have been identified:

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 9 June (25,230 cases),shows:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,307 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 412 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,114 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,167 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,532 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The reproductive number has remained stable, between 0.4 – 0.8 over a number of weeks. The next two weeks are now critical in limiting transmission, keeping the r-number low and suppressing the virus. It is how we interact, as we go about our daily lives more freely, that will determine whether the r-number increases.”