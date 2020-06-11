The Night Shift

2 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified In Co. Kildare.

: 06/11/2020 - 18:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
2 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in Kildare.

It brings to 1,426 the number of people in the county diagnosed with the virus since testing began in late February.

Kildare has the third highest number of cases in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork.

Nationally, eight more people with Covid-19 have passed away in the Republic.

The death toll from the disease since the beginning of the outbreak stands at 1,703.

Eight new cases have also been detected, bringing the total to 25,248.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 9 June (25,230 cases), reveals:

·        57% are female and 43% are male
·        the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
·        3,307 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
·        Of those hospitalised, 412 cases have been admitted to ICU
·        8,114 cases are associated with healthcare workers
·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,167 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,532 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)
·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The reproductive number has remained stable, between 0.4 – 0.8 over a number of weeks. The next two weeks are now critical in limiting transmission, keeping the r-number low and suppressing the virus. It is how we interact, as we go about our daily lives more freely, that will determine whether the r-number increases.”

Updated Public Health Advice is available at gov.ie/health

