The Government is being urged step in and help a West Dublin community suffering from what's being described as a suicide "epidemic."

Sinn Fein's Aengus Ó Snodaigh says there's been over 20 tragic deaths in the Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard areas in the last two years, many of them women with young kids.

He says "many, but not all" had been addicted to drugs, and that support services in the areas are stretched.