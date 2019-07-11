78 Seasonal Workers To Be Laid Off By Bord Na Móna In Longford.

Bord Na Móna is to lay off 78 seasonal employees at its power plant at Lough Ree in Longford.

The semi-state company's head quarters are based in Newbridge.

Meanwhile, 70 permanent employees will be put on temporary unpaid lay-off from next Thursday.

The ESB last week confirmed that the station is to remain off load for an undefined period of time.

The decision was taken because of legal proceedings against the plant taken by the Environmental Protection Agency.

A spokesman for the company says it "will provide regular updates to all employees."