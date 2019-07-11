The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

78 Seasonal Workers To Be Laid Off By Bord Na Móna In Longford.

: 07/11/2019 - 10:32
Author: Róisin Power
bord_na_mona_plaque.jpg

Bord Na Móna is to lay off 78 seasonal employees at its power plant at Lough Ree in Longford.

The semi-state company's head quarters are based in Newbridge.

Meanwhile, 70 permanent employees will be put on temporary unpaid lay-off from next Thursday.

The ESB last week confirmed that the station is to remain off load for an undefined period of time.

The decision was taken because of legal proceedings against the plant taken by the Environmental Protection Agency.

A spokesman for the company says it "will provide regular updates to all employees."

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!