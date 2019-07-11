The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Fianna Fáil To Support Motion To Reject Mercosur Deal Today.

: 07/11/2019 - 10:36
Author: Róisin Power
fianna_fail_logo.jpg

Fianna Fáil will support Sinn Féin's motion on the Mercosur deal today.

Sinn Féin wants the Dáil to reject the trade agreement between the EU and four South American countries.

Farmers claim it would destroy their livelihoods because of the amount of beef that would be imported to Europe.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!