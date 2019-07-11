The Eleven To Two Show

Dáil Are Debating Plans Today For A No-Deal Brexit.

: 07/11/2019 - 11:16
Author: Róisin Power
No-deal Brexit preparations are only a damage limitation exercise, according to the Tánaiste.

The Dáil's debating plans which acknowledge checks on goods coming from North to South will have to take place.

But the Government insists that won't happen on or near the border.

