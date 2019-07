Police in the North have arrested two people in connection with the murder of 55-year-old William McCormick.

Mr. McCormick - also known as Pat - had been missing from County Down since the 30th of May.

His body was found in a lake in the Ballygowan area yesterday.

This morning, the PSNI arrested a 26-year-old man and a 21 year-old woman on suspicion of murder.

The pair were previously arrested on the 3rd of June and were released on bail pending further enquiries.