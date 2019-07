The water supply at a Limerick GAA ground has been blamed for an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug at a camogie competition in Croagh - Kilfinny.

Teams from Limerick, Wexford and Kerry were all affected by the Norovirus infection which causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

The HSE has confirmed that following tests, e- coli and colioforms have been detected in the water supply at the club.