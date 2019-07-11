K Country

Concerns Over The Increase In Housing Units For A Development In Clane Have Been Raised.

07/11/2019
Róisin Power
Concerns have been raised over the increase in the number of houses on a planning application for Clane.

322 housing units were originally applied for on the outskirts of the town, but An Bord Pleanála said that more should be considered for the site.

That's according to Clane Cllr. Aidan Farrelly who said 366 units are now in for approval with the authority and is concerned by ABP's involvement in the increase.

Farrelly said that normally the reccommended amount is 35 properties per hectare for smaller towns and villages.

The increase would provide 38 dwellings per hectare.

Farrelly said that schools in Clane "are at capacity, GP's are not accepting new patients and the public transport infrastructure is a long way from high frequency".

