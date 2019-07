New laws mean those convicted on a life sentence won't be considered for parole until after at least 12 years.

The Parole Bill passed in the Dáil today and ups the time limit for prisoners serving life sentences to be eligible for parole from 7 years to 12.

A new board will also now be set up that will have the final decision in all parole cases.

Victims will still be informed when a prisoner becomes eligible for parole and will now be able to make oral submissions when consulted.