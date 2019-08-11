Irish Water Ordered To Cut €100 Million Off Its Running Costs.

Irish Water's being ordered to cut 100 million euro off its running costs.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities says, compared with similar companies in Britain, its costs are up to 42 percent higher for supplying water and up to 62 percent higher for treating wastewater.

It's recommended the utility cut its budget from 722 million to 610 million a year over the next five years according to the Sunday Business Post.

Irish Water's blaming its reliance on 31 councils to deliver water services as the reason for its high costs.