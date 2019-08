A team of more than 300 rescue workers are continuing to search for missing Irish teen Nora Quoirin in Malaysia, which has entered its 8th day.

Police say they're still no closer to a breakthrough in finding out what happened to the 15-year-old, who has special needs.

They're treating the case as a missing persons, despite concerns from her family that she may have been abducted from the holiday resort they were staying in.