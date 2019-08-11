Man Arrested Following Stabbing In Louth.

This stabbing incident happened in Blackrock in County Louth when gardai and emergency services were called to the scene at Sandy Lane at around ten to 3 yesterday afternoon.

A 93-year old man received a number of stab wounds after a row with another man.

He was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where his condition is understood to be stable.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in the Dundalk area late last night and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene's been carried out and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the area or the nearby Community Centre between 2pm and 3pm yesterday.

They're asked to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station.