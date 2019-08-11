According To An Opinion Poll, There's A Huge Fall In The Number Of People Saving For A Housing Deposit.

The Sunday Independent/Kantar consumer sentiment opinion poll of 967 adults, was carried out between the 14th and 25th of July, and looked into people's saving habits and views on issues such as the environment and housing.

It found the number of people saving for a mortgage deposit dropped from 22 percent in August last year to 10 percent now.

There's been a 15 percent increase in the number of people who're saving out of a sense of caution, now at 62 percent, while 1 in 5 say they can't save at all.

6 in 10 people blame the banks for the current housing crisis while nearly half believe the market is destined for a collapse, similar to that led to the recession.

With regards the environment, there's strong support for banning single use plastics and phasing out diesel and petrol cars.

However, more than half of people feel the government's target of one million electric cars on the roads by 2030 isn't realistic.