Sunday Wind Down

11pm - 1am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Engineering Works Between Hazelhatch and Sallins Today Sees Train Service Alterations.

: 08/11/2019 - 10:13
Author: Eoin Beatty
irish_rail_logo.jpg

Due to Engineering Works between Hazelhatch and Sallins on Sunday 11th August the following service alterations and amendments will occur:

Sunday 11th August

    10:30hrs Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 10:55hrs
    11:05hrs Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 11:32hrs
    07:50hrs Westport/Dublin Heuston will operate with altered timings
    11:40hrs Dublin Heuston to Galway will NOT serve Clara and will operate with altered timings
    11:00hrs Galway to Dublin Heuston is deferred to 11:35hrs
    10:45hrs Mallow to Cork is deferred to 11:22hrs
    10:08hrs Limerick Junction to Limerick is deferred to 10:50hrs
    10:50hrs Limerick to Limerick Junction will operate with altered timings
    09:10hrs Dublin Heuston to Waterford is deferred to 09:50hrs
    09.05 Waterford/Heuston will operate with altered timings

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!