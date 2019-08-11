Engineering Works Between Hazelhatch and Sallins Today Sees Train Service Alterations.

Due to Engineering Works between Hazelhatch and Sallins on Sunday 11th August the following service alterations and amendments will occur:
Sunday 11th August
10:30hrs Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 10:55hrs
11:05hrs Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 11:32hrs
07:50hrs Westport/Dublin Heuston will operate with altered timings
11:40hrs Dublin Heuston to Galway will NOT serve Clara and will operate with altered timings
11:00hrs Galway to Dublin Heuston is deferred to 11:35hrs
10:45hrs Mallow to Cork is deferred to 11:22hrs
10:08hrs Limerick Junction to Limerick is deferred to 10:50hrs
10:50hrs Limerick to Limerick Junction will operate with altered timings
09:10hrs Dublin Heuston to Waterford is deferred to 09:50hrs
09.05 Waterford/Heuston will operate with altered timings