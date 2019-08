Two adults and two children have been taken to hospital after a crash in Sligo.

Two vehicles collided at around 8 o'clock this morning at Dunally Cross on Sligo/Manorhamilton Road.

One of the cars caught fire after the crash, and the road has been closed for several hours.

The four aren't thought to have been badly hurt, but have been taken to Sligo University Hospital as a precaution.