Annual Martin Earley Tour of Kildare In Aid Of The Marie Keating Foundation Underway.

The annual event, which attracts cyclists from all over Ireland and beyond, has tours for everyone including routes of 110k, 65k and a family tour.

The event is led by Tour de France and Giro d’Italia stage winner Martin Earley.

The Marie Keating Foundation helps men and women prevent cancer, detect it at its earliest stages and also supports them on their journey through their cancer diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.

The Marie Keating Foundation also offers free cancer services including a special ‘Comfort Fund’, designed to provide financial help for people who are receiving treatment for cancer and who find themselves in financial difficulty as a result, and Survive & Thrive programmes, with free seminars and courses running nationwide.

The cycling got underway at 10am this morning and will finish around 3pm.