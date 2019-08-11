Sunday Wind Down

11pm - 1am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Annual Martin Earley Tour of Kildare In Aid Of The Marie Keating Foundation Underway.

: 08/11/2019 - 12:13
Author: Eoin Beatty
marie_keating_foundation_logo.png

 

The annual event, which attracts cyclists from all over Ireland and beyond, has tours for everyone including routes of 110k, 65k and a family tour.

The event is led by Tour de France and Giro d’Italia stage winner Martin Earley.

The Marie Keating Foundation helps men and women prevent cancer, detect it at its earliest stages and also supports them on their journey through their cancer diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.

The Marie Keating Foundation also offers free cancer services including a special ‘Comfort Fund’, designed to provide financial help for people who are receiving treatment for cancer and who find themselves in financial difficulty as a result, and Survive & Thrive programmes, with free seminars and courses running nationwide.

The cycling got underway at 10am this morning and will finish around 3pm.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!