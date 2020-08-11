Outdoor GAA Facilities In Co. Kildare Can Reopen, Following Meeting Of Covid-19 Advisory Group.

The GAA’s Covid advisory group met this evening, to discuss the implications of a localised lockdown for clubs here in Kildare, & counties Laois and Offaly.

The group is satisfied the incidence of reported confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains low, among those participating in gaelic games in the three counties.

The advisory group acknowledged the hard work & dedication of clubs, and their members, adhering to guidelines, to ensure a safe return to play.

It has been agreed that while current government restrictions remain in place, outdoor GAA facilities can reopen, but no matches are permitted involving clubs from counties Kildare, Laois or Offaly.

Training can continue, but on a non-contact basis, in groups of up to 15 people.

Control measures, outlined in the GAA's 'Return to Play' document, should continue to be followed.

Indoor meeting can take place, but with no more than 6 people, from up to 3 households.

The association expects, once restrictions are lifted, clubs here in Co. Kildare & counties Laois and Offaly can resume activity.