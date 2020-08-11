Kildare Today

Kildare South TD, Patricia Ryan, Calls On Justice Minister To Act In A Timely Manner To Prevent Spread Of Covid 19 In Direct Provision Centres.

: 08/11/2020 - 08:00
Author: Eoin Beatty
patricia_ryan_candidate_image.jpg

 

Kildare South TD, Sinn Féin's Patricia Ryan, has called on the Justice Minister to act in a timely manner, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Direct Provision Centres, in counties Kildare & Laois.

Deputy Ryan is quoted as saying:

"I've read disturbing reports on events in the Hazel Hotel over the weekend. We have been in touch with MASI (Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland) for an update on the current situation.

A reminder needs to be sent to Direct Provision operators that they are dealing with human beings. If dogs were treated like this there would be uproar.

Ultimately, Direct Provision needs to end.

The Irish Mail on Sunday published details of an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Hazel Hotel Direct Provision Centre yesterday. It included a claim that a family had been left with little or no food for more than 2 days.

I have contacted the Minister for Justice to establish what efforts are being made to stop the spread of the virus in each centre, and to the wider community and also what safeguards are being put in place to ensure the Human Rights of the residents are protected."

Deputy Ryan will join Clem Ryan on this morning's 'Kildare Today', to discuss the localised lockdown.

 

