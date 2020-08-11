Kildare Today

The Hollow Road On The Curragh Camp Will Be Closed For A Time Today.

: 08/11/2020 - 08:01
Author: Eoin Beatty
road_closed_sign.png

 

The Hollow Road, Curragh Camp will be closed to traffic for a time today.

The closure, which will take place between 10am & 2pm, is to facilitate Defence Force Training.

The Department of Defence regret any inconvenience caused to motorists.

