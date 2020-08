A man in his 30s, arrested in connection with the death of a man in his 50s in Tallaght Dublin, has been released without charge.

A man died after a suspected hit and run following a disturbance at a housing estate in Tymon Road North, just after midnight on Monday.

Gardaí are appealing for information on a dark coloured hatchback car that was seen leaving the area.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.