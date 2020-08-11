Irish Times Reports Outbreak of Covid-19 Confirmed On Naas General Hospital Ward.

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been reported on a ward at Naas General Hospital, according to the Irish Times.

Hospital managers were informed an outbreak had been confirmed in a 31-bed ward, shortly after 4.30pm on yesterday.

It is believed that the source of the outbreak may have been a member of the hospital’s cleaning staff, who tested positive for the disease in recent days.

In an email sent to hospital managers, consultant microbiologist Dr Sarah Bergin said the hospital needed to trace all staff “that had significant exposure to patients” on the ward, since Monday, 4th August.