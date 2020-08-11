K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Irish Times Reports Outbreak of Covid-19 Confirmed On Naas General Hospital Ward.

: 08/11/2020 - 13:16
Author: Ciara Noble
naas_general_hse_image.jpg

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been reported on a ward at Naas General Hospital, according to the Irish Times.

Hospital managers were informed an outbreak had been confirmed in a 31-bed ward, shortly after 4.30pm on yesterday.

It is believed that the source of the outbreak may have been a member of the hospital’s cleaning staff, who tested positive for the disease in recent days.

In an email sent to hospital managers, consultant microbiologist Dr Sarah Bergin said the hospital needed to trace all staff “that had significant exposure to patients” on the ward, since Monday, 4th August.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!