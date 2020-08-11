O'Brien Fine Foods, Timahoe Delays Reopening.

O'Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe, has delayed it's planned re-opening by almost a week.
86 workers at the plant have so far tested positive.
Operations were suspended last Wednesday, and plans announced to test more employees.
The company's proposed date for resuming full operations has now been pushed back from August 18th, to August 24th.
It says that will only happen with HSE approval, workers will continue to be tested every two weeks and only those with a negative result can return to the factory.