K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

HSE: Cannot Comment On Reports Of Covid-19 Outbreak At Naas General.

: 08/11/2020 - 15:45
Author: Ciara Noble
naas_hospital.jpg

The HSE says it cannot comment on reports of a Covid-19 outbreak, at Naas General Hospital.

The county is at the centre of a recent increase in cases of the virus.

They are currently no confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at Naas General.

The Irish Times reports a Covid-19 outbreak has been recorded on a 31-bed ward there, with the hospital trying to trace the extent of the cluster.

It's reported medical staff were informed of the outbreak, at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

According to HSE figures, as of 8pm last night, there were 8 patients, with suspected cases of the virus being treated at the facility.

It is unknown how many, if any, are related to the outbreak.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!