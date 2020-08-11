HSE: Cannot Comment On Reports Of Covid-19 Outbreak At Naas General.

The HSE says it cannot comment on reports of a Covid-19 outbreak, at Naas General Hospital.

The county is at the centre of a recent increase in cases of the virus.

They are currently no confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at Naas General.

The Irish Times reports a Covid-19 outbreak has been recorded on a 31-bed ward there, with the hospital trying to trace the extent of the cluster.

It's reported medical staff were informed of the outbreak, at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

According to HSE figures, as of 8pm last night, there were 8 patients, with suspected cases of the virus being treated at the facility.

It is unknown how many, if any, are related to the outbreak.