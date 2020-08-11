Full Statement: Naas General Confirm Outbreak Of Covid-19 On One Ward At Facility.

Naas General Hospital has released a statement regarding reports by the Irish Times, regarding an outbreak of Covid-19 on a ward at the facility.

The hospital confirms an outbreak of the virus has been confirmed on one ward.

Notification was received yesterday, Monday 10th August.

The full statement is as follows:

"Naas General Hospital can confirm an outbreak of Covid-19 on one ward at the Hospital notified on Monday 10th August. The ward is closed to new admissions and the patients continue with their care and treatments. From the latest, HSE daily operations report (10th August 2020) there is no confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Naas General Hospital and 8 suspected cases.

In accordance with HPSC guidelines, the Hospital Outbreak Control Team were convened and are undertaking testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients to ensure the protection of public health. This evening, the swab results for patients have returned as negative. Staff identified as close contacts are self-isolating.

The Hospital would like to reassure staff and patients that the appropriate steps have been taken in accordance with the national guidelines. Staff and patients have been provided with key Hospital contacts should any concerns need to be addressed.

The protection of public health is of utmost importance to the Hospital and every effort is being taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19 at this time. Please adhere to the newly announced Government restrictions, do not visit the hospital or any health care facility and if you have any symptoms, please contact your GP by phone. Visit www.hse.ie."

