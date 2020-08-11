K Drive

Listen: Dr. Gabriel Scally Says Ireland Should Be Aiming To Eliminate Covid-19.

08/11/2020
O'Brien Foods in Timahoe, has delayed it's reopening by one week.

The company closed in recent days amid a Covid-19 outbreak.

86 staff at the plant have now tested positive for coronavirus.

The recent outbreaks of the virus in meat factories was discussed by ministers at a cabinet sub-committee meeting earlier today.

Health officials are warning of "significant" numbers of new infections in the coming days, particularly affecting the midlands.

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally says the country should be aiming to completely eliminate the virus:

