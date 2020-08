Approximately 70% of Irish Android phones have been updated to fix an issue that was causing the Covid Tracker App to drain batteries, quicker than usual.

Any remaining phones should update over the next few days.

Additional measures have been taken to ensure the issue does not arise again.

The HSE encourages anyone who deleted the app over the weekend to download it again.

It says uninstalling the app does not delete any close contacts that were recorded on the phone, in the past 14 days.