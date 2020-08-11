K Drive

Man (40s) Arrested In Dublin After Drug Seizure.

: 08/11/2020 - 17:33
Author: Ciara Noble
A man (40s) has been arrested after drugs worth €100,000 have been seized in Dublin.

Gardaí & revenue officers searched two apartments in Dublin 8, yesterday.

Cocaine, methamphetamine and GHB worth €60,000 were discovered.

The man who was arrested and is currently detained at Store Street, Garda Station, where he can be held for up to a week.

Analysis of a seized mobile phone, alerted Gardaí to a package due to be delivered from the UK today which was intercepted, and contained €40,000 worth of methamphetamine.

