Man (40s) Arrested In Dublin After Drug Seizure.

A man (40s) has been arrested after drugs worth €100,000 have been seized in Dublin.

Gardaí & revenue officers searched two apartments in Dublin 8, yesterday.

Cocaine, methamphetamine and GHB worth €60,000 were discovered.

The man who was arrested and is currently detained at Store Street, Garda Station, where he can be held for up to a week.

Analysis of a seized mobile phone, alerted Gardaí to a package due to be delivered from the UK today which was intercepted, and contained €40,000 worth of methamphetamine.