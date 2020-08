Six people have been rescued by the Dun Laoghaire RNLI lifeboat, in two separate incidents today.

In the first incident jut before 1pm, a yacht with one person onboard, suffered steering failure two miles north of Greystones, Co. Wicklow.

Shortly after 2pm, a yacht with five people on board experienced engine failure, near the entrance to Dun Laoghaire harbour.

An RNLI spokesperson says, they are very happy to have returned everyone safely to shore today.