KCC Holding Second Meeting For Presidential Hopefuls

Kildare County Council is holding a second meeting today to enable those hoping to get a presidential nomination to make presentations.

Several candidates appeared before Kildare councillors on August 27th, to make their pitches.

This afternoon's meeting begins at 2pm.

Those hoping to contest October's election require the support of four county councils or 20 members of the Oireachtas in order to get their names on the ballot.

As of last night there are now three people vying for the role of President of Ireland. Incumbent Michael D.Higgins automatically qualifies as he is sitting President.

He will now be joined by Independent Senator Joan Freeman who last night secured the backing of Galway City Council. Earlier in the day she gained the support of Galway County Council and Fingal County Council. She also has the nomination of Cork City Council since the beginning of this month.

Meanwhile Sean Gallagher rounded off his quest to run for President with excess support when he was nominated by five councils: Wexford, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Cavan.