A Baby Girl Has Died After Becoming Entangled In A Window Blind Cord At His Home.

: 09/11/2018 - 16:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A baby girl has died in Cork after getting entangled in the cord of a window blind at her house.

The incident happened at Dublin Hill on the northside of the city just after noon today.

The 13 month old was found by her mother who alerted emergency services.

The child was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where efforts were made to save her.

However she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai in Mayfield say they're treating the death as a tragic accident and will prepare a file for the Coroner's Court.

 

