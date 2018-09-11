Listen: Vicky Phelan Says Leaving Of Scally Report A "Whitewash".

Vicky Phelan has described the leaking of some details of the cervical cancer report as a ‘whitewash’.

It’s reported Dr Gabriel Scally doesn’t believe a full commission of inquiry into the scandal is needed.

Those affected were due to be briefed tomorrow but that’s been brought forward to today, after some details were leaked to the media.

The Taoiseach says he’s disgusted and appalled at the leak.

Labour’s Health spokesperson Alan Kelly has been speaking to some of those affected.

