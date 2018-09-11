K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Vicky Phelan Says Leaving Of Scally Report A "Whitewash".

09/11/2018 - 16:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
vicky_phelan_16_05_18_rollingnews.jpg

Vicky Phelan has described the leaking of some details of the cervical cancer report as a ‘whitewash’.

It’s reported Dr Gabriel Scally doesn’t believe a full commission of inquiry into the scandal is needed.

Those affected were due to be briefed tomorrow but that’s been brought forward to today, after some details were leaked to the media.

The Taoiseach says he’s disgusted and appalled at the leak.

Labour’s Health spokesperson Alan Kelly has been speaking to some of those affected.

16alan.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Vicky Phelan/RollingNews

