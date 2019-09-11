Dept. Approves Establishment Of Ireland's First Beef Producer Organisation.

The Dept. of Agriculture has formally recognised Glasson Beef Producers as the first recognised "Beef Producer Organisation"

As Kfm News reported earlier this month, Glasson Beef Producers Limited, was registered on August 30th.

The Dept. says a "recognised Producer Organisation may, subject to certain conditions, negotiate on behalf of its members"

The announcement by Michael Creed comes ahead of another scheduled round of talks aimed at resolving the beef price dispute.

File image: Michael Creed/RollingNews