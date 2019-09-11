K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dept. Approves Establishment Of Ireland's First Beef Producer Organisation.

: 09/11/2019 - 15:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
michael_creed_ag_minister_10_10_2017_rollingnews.jpg

The Dept. of Agriculture has formally recognised Glasson Beef Producers as the first recognised "Beef Producer Organisation"

As Kfm News reported earlier this month, Glasson Beef Producers Limited, was registered on August 30th.

The Dept. says a "recognised Producer Organisation may, subject to certain conditions, negotiate on behalf of its members"

The announcement by Michael Creed comes ahead of another scheduled round of talks aimed at resolving the beef price dispute.

 

File image: Michael Creed/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!