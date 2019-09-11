K Drive

Listen: McVerry Trust Wants Tax Incentives For Landlords To Allow Renters To Stay In Homes Being Sold.

09/11/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There is a call for new tax incentives for landlords to allow renters stay in homes that are being sold.

Housing and Homeless Charity, Peter Mc Verry Trust, which operates Kildare's services, believes there should be an incentive for selling properties to a social housing provider or local authority.

It's one of a number of measures the organisation is suggesting to the government ahead of the budget.

CEO of Peter Mc Verry Trust, Kill resident, Pat Doyle says the tax system should be used to help provide social housing:

