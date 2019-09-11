K Drive

Met Police Confirm Sterling Target Of Alleged Racist Abuse During Euro 2020 Qualifier.

: 09/11/2019 - 17:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
met_police_london_logo.png

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that Raheem Sterling was the target of alleged racist abuse from a Bulgaria fan during England's Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley.

The Manchester City winger who has been a key figure in the fight against racism, is understood to have been subjected to discriminatory language during the first half of Saturday's match at the national stadium.

A steward heard the individual in the Bulgaria section of the ground and they were ejected from Wembley and handed to the police.
 

