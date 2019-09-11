K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 9/11 Commemoration Takes Place At Donadea Forest Park.

: 09/11/2019 - 17:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
911memorial.jpg

Friends, family, and frontline first responders have gathered in Donadea Forest Park today, for 9/11 Commemorations

Today is the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, in which over three thousands people were killed.

Among them was Donadea native, fire-fighter, Sean Tallon, who died when the World Trade Center's North Tower collapsed.

In the US, Victims' relatives gathered at Ground Zero in New York to remember those who died, when hijacked planes struck the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center.

Nearly 3 thousand people were killed in total.

Also targeted was The Pentagon near Washington DC - where President Trump paid his respects to those who died.

18trump911.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image, courtesy Kildare Garda Division: Pictured are members of the 2nd Battalion Association, Dublin Airport Police and Fire and An Garda Siochana, led by Insp. Brian Cagney.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!