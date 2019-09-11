Listen: 9/11 Commemoration Takes Place At Donadea Forest Park.

Friends, family, and frontline first responders have gathered in Donadea Forest Park today, for 9/11 Commemorations

Today is the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, in which over three thousands people were killed.

Among them was Donadea native, fire-fighter, Sean Tallon, who died when the World Trade Center's North Tower collapsed.

In the US, Victims' relatives gathered at Ground Zero in New York to remember those who died, when hijacked planes struck the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center.

Nearly 3 thousand people were killed in total.

Also targeted was The Pentagon near Washington DC - where President Trump paid his respects to those who died.

Image, courtesy Kildare Garda Division: Pictured are members of the 2nd Battalion Association, Dublin Airport Police and Fire and An Garda Siochana, led by Insp. Brian Cagney.