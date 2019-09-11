K Drive

Contractor Appointed To Complete €30M Maynooth School Campus.

: 09/11/2019 - 17:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kwetb_placeholder.png

A contractor has been appointed to complete the €30 million Maynooth Education Campas.

It involves the construction of two 1,000 pupils schools and a shared sports facility on the Moyglare Road.

Works are well advanced, but the original main contractor went in to liquidation.

Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board, after a tendering process, has appointed a firm to complete the works.

Labour's Emmet Stagg says completion works are scheduled to end in Summer 2020, ahead of the new academic year.

 

