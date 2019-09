The Sinn Féin leader says the idea of a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland is just a distraction from Brexit talks.

The British government has examined the costs and challenges of building a bridge in the Irish Sea.

The DUP believes it may offer a solution to the current Brexit impasse by removing the need for a border in the Irish Sea.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald doesn't take the idea too seriously:

File image: RollingNews