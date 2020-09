The New York city skyline will be lit up later tonight to commemorate those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Every year two beams of light shine four miles into the sky where the Twin Towers stood.

It's 19 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives when planes were flown into the skyscrapers.

A special event will take place later where all the names of those who died will be read at the site in Manhattan.

