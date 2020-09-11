The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Kildare GP Supports,"In Principle", Pausing Of Covid 19 Testing At Meat Plants.

: 09/11/2020 - 10:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare GP says, in principal, he is supportive of pausing of Covid 19 testing at meat plants.

Mass testing of factory workers, which began around 3 weeks ago, including at locations in Kildare, is on hold until week.

The HSE says resources are being focused on people with symptoms who contacti their GP.

Nationally, more than 20,000 people were referred for tests between Monday and Tuesday - double the number from the same two days last week.

Dr. Brendan O'Shea is a GP in Newbridge and Kildare representative of the Irish College of General Practitioners.

He's been speaking to Kildare Today.

fribrendan.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Dr. O'Shea joined Ciara Noble on this morning's edition of the programme

brendan_o_shea.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

