The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 65% Of Children Aged 8 To 12 Have Signed Up To Social Media Platforms.

: 09/11/2020 - 10:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cyber_safe_ireland_logo.jpg

65 per cent of children aged between 8 and 12 are signed up to social media and message platforms.

According to a survey by Cyber Safe Ireland, nearly a third of kids in this age group are gaming online with strangers.

Under laws introduced in 2018, a child under 16 isn't allowed to sign up to a social media site or game without parental consent.

Alex Cooney, the chief executive of Cyber Safe Ireland, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

frialex.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

She joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of the programme.

alex_cooney.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!