Listen: 65% Of Children Aged 8 To 12 Have Signed Up To Social Media Platforms.

65 per cent of children aged between 8 and 12 are signed up to social media and message platforms.

According to a survey by Cyber Safe Ireland, nearly a third of kids in this age group are gaming online with strangers.

Under laws introduced in 2018, a child under 16 isn't allowed to sign up to a social media site or game without parental consent.

Alex Cooney, the chief executive of Cyber Safe Ireland, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

She joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of the programme.