Listen: First Round CAO Offers Will Be Released At 2pm Today.

: 09/11/2020 - 10:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cao_logo.png

The points requirements for college courses are up on last year because of grade inflation in this year's calculated Leaving Cert.

This year's college offers will go live at two o'clock today.

Around 3,600 extra college places have been added this year, to ease some of the pressure for high-demand courses.

Beatrice Dooley is President of Irish Guidance Counsellors.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she says every effort has been made to increase the number of places.

fribeatrice.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Beatrice Dooley joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of the programme.

beatrice_dooley.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

