Weekend GAA Club Fixtures: 7 hours Live Kfm Coverage Both Days

Reporters: Ger McNally - 8 Senior games; Seamus Dillon - 8 Intermediate games, plus score updates of Junior games.
Updates every 10 minutes from 12 noon to 7pm Saturday and Sunday
Sat 12 Sep
Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship
Group C
Venue: Newbridge, St. Laurence's V Sarsfields 14:00
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Johnstownbridge V Eadestown 14:00
Group B
Venue: Newbridge, Raheens V Moorefield 16:00
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Carbury V Maynooth 16:00
Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship
Group B
Venue: Newbridge, Allenwood V Sallins 12:00
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Nurney V Two Mile House 12:00
Group C
Venue: Newbridge, Clogherinkoe V Leixlip 18:00
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, St Kevin's V Rathangan 18:00
Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship
Group A
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Rathcoffey V Rheban 15:00
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Athgarvan V Cappagh 17:00
Sun 13 Sep
Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship
Group D
Venue: Newbridge, Celbridge V Naas 14:00
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Round Towers V Confey 14:00
Group A
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Clane V Castledermot 16:00
Venue: Newbridge, Athy V Monasterevan 16:00
Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship
Group A
Venue: Newbridge, Suncroft V Kilcullen 12:00
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Ballyteague V Straffan 12:00
Group D
Venue: Newbridge, Ballymore Eustace V Kilcock 18:00
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Milltown V Ellistown 18:00
Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship
Group B
Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Robertstown V Ballykelly 14:00
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Kill V Grangenolvin 15:00
Group A
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Caragh V Ardclough 17:00