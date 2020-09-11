The Eleven To Two Show

Weekend GAA Club Fixtures: 7 hours Live Kfm Coverage Both Days

: 09/11/2020 - 10:35
Author: Thomas Maher
Kfm News Default Logo

Reporters: Ger McNally - 8 Senior games; Seamus Dillon - 8 Intermediate games, plus score updates of Junior games.

Updates every 10 minutes from 12 noon to 7pm Saturday and Sunday

Sat 12 Sep

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship

Group C

Venue: Newbridge, St. Laurence's V Sarsfields 14:00

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Johnstownbridge V Eadestown 14:00

 

Group B

Venue: Newbridge, Raheens V Moorefield 16:00

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Carbury V Maynooth 16:00

 

Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship

Group B

Venue: Newbridge, Allenwood V Sallins 12:00

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Nurney V Two Mile House 12:00

 

Group C

Venue: Newbridge, Clogherinkoe V Leixlip 18:00

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, St Kevin's V Rathangan 18:00

 

Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship

 Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Rathcoffey V Rheban 15:00

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Athgarvan V Cappagh 17:00

 

Sun 13 Sep

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship

Group D

Venue: Newbridge, Celbridge V Naas 14:00

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Round Towers V Confey 14:00

 

Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Clane V Castledermot 16:00

Venue: Newbridge, Athy V Monasterevan 16:00

 

Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship

Group A

Venue: Newbridge, Suncroft V Kilcullen 12:00

 Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Ballyteague V Straffan 12:00

Group D

Venue: Newbridge, Ballymore Eustace V Kilcock 18:00

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Milltown V Ellistown 18:00

 

Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship

Group B

Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Robertstown V Ballykelly 14:00

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Kill V Grangenolvin 15:00 

Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Caragh V Ardclough 17:00

