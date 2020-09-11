Man Found Guilty Of The Murder Of Micheal Barr In Dublin In 2016.

A 41 year old man has been found guilty of the murder of Michael Barr in a Dublin pub four years ago.

He died after being shot seven times in the Sunset House Pub in Summerhill as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Liverpool native David Hunter with an address at Du Cane Road, White City, London has been convicted of his murder this afternoon at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Judge Alex Owens said the evidence proved in a compelling way that he was one of two gunmen who entered the Sunset House Pub that night.

