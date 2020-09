Micheál Martin has hit back at internal criticism from some of his TDs.

At the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting yesterday Marc MacSharry said Leo Varadkar was running rings around him in press conferences.

He also said the Taoiseach has a teacher to pupil style relationship with his TDs and that the party is in trouble.

This afternoon Taoiseach Micheál Martin hit back at the criticism:

